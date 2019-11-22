Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, December 14, 2019

Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on Saturday, December 14:

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Julie & Moe" - Brandon thinks a bonded pair of shelter dogs could be the perfect match for a retiree with a busy social life. But it will take the right training, and the perfect wardrobe, to make sure that these dogs become future roommates and the life of the party. (OAD 10/12/19)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Drybar Founder" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the crime-fighting tether tripping up bad guys; the woman who started the blow-drying empire; window blinds powering your place; and when the big wood saw was replaced with the saw mill. (OAD 10/12/19)

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE

"Nets, Neighborhoods and NASA" - An engineer has an exciting double life; a dynamic researcher leads a scavenger hunt to find the environmental factors affecting our neighborhoods; and two NASA scientists search for the origin of life. LaurDIY makes kinetic sand. (OAD 12/19)

PET VET DREAM TEAM

"Lumps and Bumps" - Twin sisters Audrey and Allison fear the worst when beloved lab Hunter starts growing lumps. Can the vets discover the cause and cure him? Then, Dr. Kate's newest patient is a flightless baby crow. Can the team take her under their wing and get her up in the air? (OAD 10/12/19)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"A Little R & R" - Hope's team releases six young ravens, and a flood of raccoons arrives at the rehab. (OAD 10/12/19)

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL

"Deer Friends" - A sick fawn finds comfort in the caring attention of a furry friend, Hotshot the Heeler. Plus, despite their species' famous rivalry, a three-legged cat and a two-legged dog are best buddies. (OAD 10/26/19)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG (7th Season)

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)





