Scoop: Diane Sawyer to Interview Cameron Douglas on ABC News - Tuesday, October 22, 2019
ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have the first television interview with Cameron Douglas on his new memoir, "Long Way Home." The prime-time, one-hour special profiles Cameron's life growing up in a Hollywood dynasty and the addiction that pulled him from a gilded life down a path to drug seizures, serial rehabs, crime and drug dealing - all leading up to seven years in federal prison. It's a family love story of endurance and struggle, and a father, actor Michael Douglas, who almost gave up. "The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home" will air Tuesday, Oct. 22 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
In the interview, Cameron reveals surprising details about his journey growing up as THE SON and grandson of iconic actors; his long battle with drug addiction and downward spiral that culminated in two years in solitary confinement; and the beginning of healing.
Sawyer also interviews Michael Douglas on the first time he noticed Cameron had a problem with drug use. He discusses the impact that growing up in a Hollywood fast life had on his son; how Cameron's addiction, drug abuse and time in prison affected Michael; the actions he had to take to protect himself and the rest of his family; and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones' support.
In the one-hour special, Sawyer meets Cameron's former fellow cellmates, who talk about Cameron's life in prison and the personal changes that saved them all.
Cameron Douglas' memoir "Long Way Home" will be released on Oct. 22, 2019, by Knopf.
"The Douglas Dynasty: Fame, Addiction and Finding Home"will also air on "Good Morning America," "Nightline," ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com.
