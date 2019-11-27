Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, December 8, 2019
"Leaving the Station" - President Elizabeth McCord kicks off a new landmark political initiative with help from members of the World Cup Champion U.S. Women's Soccer team, while Flo Avery (Cicely Tyson), who was born the day women were granted the right to vote, looks on. Opposing the initiative is Senator Amy Ross (Tyne Daley) from Ohio.
Also, the McCords overcome last-minute obstacles to pull off a spectacular family celebration with a reunion of familiar faces, that includes a performance by Peter Frampton, on the series finale of MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Dec. 8 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States. After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.
