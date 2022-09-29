Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, October 6, 2022

After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory.Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie's help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on THE JOB dealing with injuries FROM a recent tornado."Everything has Changed" was written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort FROM one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: