Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, November 18, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
Aaron Wallace's fight continues in season two of "For Life," as the wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader embarks on a more personal journey. Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls. With continued help from the people who supported him-his family, a wily one-time public defender, Henry Roswell, and his former prison warden, Safiya Masry-Aaron continues his battle against the very political machine that once put him away undeservedly. Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" continues to shine an unrelenting light upon the institutional wrongs of our penal and legal systems.
"Never Stop Fighting" - After nine years of fighting to win his freedom, it's DO OR DIE for Aaron Wallace. As dangerous enemies lurk at Bellmore and Marie faces criminal charges for assisting Aaron in prior cases, Aaron must find a way to gain the upper hand on Maskins. "For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Signature, premiering its second season WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Guest starring in "Never Stop Fighting" is Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell, Marcus Lavoi as Nathan Goodleaf, Toney Goins as Ronnie Baxter, Hassan Johnson as Bobby Latimer, Chance Kelly as Cyrus Hunt, Felonious Munk as Hassan Nawaz with John Doman as Alan Burke.
"Never Stop Fighting" is written by Hank Steinberg and directed by Russell Fine.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions, Isaac Wright Jr. and Russell Fine.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
