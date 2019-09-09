Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, September 24, 2019
"459" - Mike and Rio host the big event of COLLEGE FOOTBALL season: the town's Huskers kickoff party. But no one in Bucksnort believes they can pull it off. They might be right when Rio loses Portia, the pig that's been selected for the lucky pig race. Beau and Kay frantically try to hide the fact that they've split up, with mixed results, on the season premiere of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau and Lennon Parham as Kay.
Guest starring is Susie Essman as Donna, Nancy Lenehan as Deb, Jim O'Heir as Kent, Lisa Linke as Clara and Joseph A. Nunez as Ray.
"459" was written by Dominic Dierkes and directed by Lake Bell.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
