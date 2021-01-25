Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, February 14, 2021

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves during its season premiere. (TV-PG, L) Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

After a nationwide search for talent, viewers will embark on a journey with our judges in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, where the show's iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists.

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves at its new home on The ABC Television Network. Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the beloved series.