Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
10:01-11:00 p.m. – WILL TRENT: “My Stupid Detective Brain” (105) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/24/23)
With two dead victims and very few answers, Will and the GBI investigate a call from the state park police alongside the APD; Will makes strides in his partnership with Faith after the two share some personal secrets.
Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling "Will Trent" series, Special Agent WILL TRENT of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, WILL TRENT has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
Watch a video clip here:
