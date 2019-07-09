Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, July 27, 2019

"The Shake Up" - A massive earthquake rocks the city and throws everyone's patrols and its citizens into chaos. Meanwhile, agent Russo (Sarah Shahi) recommends Officer Nolan for a protective detail of Brad Hayes (Joel McHale), a man whose dealings have put a target on his head, on "The Rookie," airing SATURDAY, JULY 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 03/26/19)

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Guest starring is Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo, Joel McHale as Brad Hayes, Greg Cromer as Captain Tom Weatherby, Rocky Marquette as Byron and Kurt Caceres as Russell.

"The Shake Up" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Steve Robin.

Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced "Pilot." Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop