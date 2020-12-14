Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MOODYS on FOX - Sunday, December 20, 2020

Meet THE MOODYS, a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the "perfect" holiday. THE FAMILY includes Sean Sr., his wife, Ann, and three grown children - Dan, the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one," Bridget, the middle sister and the "overachiever," and Sean Jr., the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents. Freshly single, Dan returns to his childhood home for Christmas to find it's in various stages of disarray, with one functioning bathroom. As the extended family gathers for a welcome meal, Dan meets Cora, with whom he instantly clicks. There's only one problem: she's already dating his cousin. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, all THE MOODYS find themselves living under the same roof again when Bridget, who lives in the Chicago area, returns to her childhood home with a suitcase in hand after a fight with her husband. DON'T miss a special encore of the "Pilot/Episode 2" special one-hour episode of THE MOODYS airing Sunday, Dec. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MDS-101/102) (TV-14 D, L, V)

THE MOODYS is a single-camera, comedy event series that follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications, and hiding secrets from the others - as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!

The six-episode event series centers on the Moodys, including SEAN SR. (Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and comedian Denis Leary, "Rescue Me," "Animal Kingdom"); his wife, ANN (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Perkins, "Sharp Objects," "Weeds"); and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "The Borgias"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents.