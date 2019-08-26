Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, September 10, 2019
"We Continue to Truck" - As Darlene grapples with a life-changing offer from Ben, an unexpected conversation with David turns her world even more upside down. Relationship problems lead Jackie to the bottom of the bottle at the last place she remembers being truly happy. Becky's hopes of a happily ever after with Emilio are jeopardized when Dan delivers alarming news on "The Conners," TUESDAY, SEPT. 10 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/22/19)
"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
Guest stars include Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Matthew Broderick as Peter and Rene Rosado as Emilio.
"We Continue to Truck" was written by Bruce Helford and directed by Bob Koherr.
The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.
