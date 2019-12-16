Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Saturday, January 4, 2020

"A Kiss Is Just A Kiss" - Darlene continues to struggle with deciding between David and Ben. Becky begins to doubt herself as a mom, and Mark gets in trouble at school when a picture of him and his boyfriend kissing goes viral. Meanwhile, Jackie continues to avoid her problems by keeping busy with everyone else's on "The Conners," SATURDAY, JAN. 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/01/19)

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest starring is Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

"A Kiss Is Just A Kiss" was written by Darlene Hunt and directed by Gail Mancuso.





"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.