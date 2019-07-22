Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, August 10, 2019
"1021" - First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Van Nuys, California, who introduce their efficient privacy solution to open-office plan distractions with their modern phone booth design. An entrepreneur from San Francisco, California, shares her unconventional dessert concept that serves a childhood favorite snack. Entrepreneurs from Cleveland, Ohio, present their handy device that helps you easily enjoy all your favorite fast-food condiments on the go. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Chicago, Illinois, who pitch their portable office furniture design to help you escape from your traditional working desk and also help to improve your health on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, AUG. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/5/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Kaley Young from Wantagh, New York, updates all her Shark investors on Cup Board Pro, a two-sided bamboo cutting board with a removable silicone cup that attaches directly to the base of the board, catching all the ingredients during food prep, then detaches and fully collapses for easy storage.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran.
Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.
