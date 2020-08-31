Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, September 9, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
Nigella Lawson Appears As Guest Judge
The Top Six chef-testants travel across the pond to London for a culinary experience they will never forget. Once there, the chefs face the ultimate challenge of feeding 36 diners, including the judges and Gordon's family, at his flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Then, after two are eliminated, the remaining home cooks compete in the MASTERCHEF semifinal, and travel to the beautiful and historic Hatfield House to cook for the MASTERCHEF judges and for British cooking royalty, Nigella Lawson. The chef-testants are given just 60 MINUTES to cook a finale-worthy venison dish or face elimination in the "London Calling - Pt. 1 / London Calling - Pt. 2" two-hour encore episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1022/1023) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
