Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, June 16, 2020

"Grudge" - When a case of cyber-stalking escalates to multiple murders, the team must track down a hacker who will stop at nothing to get revenge on those he believes have wronged him. Also, someone from Hana's past offers her help on the case, but at a price she's not willing to pay, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, June 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/28/20.)

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.

Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.