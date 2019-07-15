Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

"Dreamgirls and Boys" - Dre and Bow struggle with the changing times of identity politics and gender neutrality. Diane auditions for the school play and scores the male lead part, but her crush starts spending time with another girl. Meanwhile, Junior's Valentine's Day date goes awry after Dre and Pops have a talk with him about chivalry on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/12/19)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Guest starring is Wanda Sykes as Daphne Lido, Jeff Meacham as Josh, and August and Berlin Gross as Devante.

"Dreamgirls and Boys" was written by Gail Lerner and directed by John Fortenberry.





