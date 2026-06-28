Review: PUSS IN BOOTS at The Baxter Theatre

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Puss in Boots, a pantomime written and directed by Steven Stead, has arrived at the Baxter Theatre just in time for the school holidays. This laugh-a-minute show is a fun outing perfect for the whole family.

The story of Puss in Boots whisks the audience away to a magical Caribbean island, where the not-so-courageous surfer Tom Marzipan (Kyran Brady Taylor) finds himself tasked with saving the kingdom and earning the heart of Princess Miranda (Roshanda Lewis).

Fairy and island guardian Calypso Honeybunch (Belinda Henwood) steps in and transforms Tom's humble pet cat into the heroic Puss in Boots (Rory Booth). Antics ensure as Tom, Puss, and a host of whacky characters take on the evil shapeshifting goblin wizard Grimsby Withergood (Bryan Hiles).

Clever costuming and puppetry bring the evil wizard's magic to life. The set, designed by Greg King, is bright, bold, and beautiful.

The actors’ spot-on comedic timing and audience rapport make Puss in Boots a truly enjoyable watch. Hiles as the delightfully ill-tempered wizard is a highlight, encouraging the audience to boo and hiss as he takes on disguise after disguise. Booth gives a high-energy performance as Puss opposite Grace McIlroy as sassy cat assassin Selena Swiftclaw. Another standout performer is Blessing Xaba as the loud and larger-than-life town baker, Mother Merry Marzipan.

As you’d expect of a pantomime, there's plenty of singing, dancing, audience participation, and slapstick humour. The grown-ups in the audience are also catered to with a generous dash of sly jokes and double entendres throughout the show.

Puss in Boots, presented by KickstArt, runs from 26 June to 18 July 2026 at the Pam Golding Theatre at the Baxter. Tickets are available on Webtickets, priced at R250 for children and R300 for adults.

Photos by Kim Stevens

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