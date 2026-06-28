New Friday Night Comedy Club Launched In Glasgow

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Glasgow Comedy Club is proud to introduce a brand‑new Friday‑night comedy show hosteddoonstairs at Max’s — a night that stands out as the only independent weekend comedy night in the country (quite brilliantly) by a woman, Glasgow comic Amanda Hursy.

Running on the first Friday of every month, this night brings a fresh, grassroots energy to the city’s comedy scene, led by a working comic.

Born and bred in Glasgow, Amanda Hursy delivers ‘hilarious original material told with Glaswegian working‑class wit’

She fell into comedy almost by accident — picking up a mic to prove her boss wrong. Despite being great with people and able to chat away, she was told she lacked confidence when presenting and wouldn’t get a promotion. In true Glaswegian style she thought, is that right, aye? She grabbed a microphone, got on stage, and has been laughing ever since.

Her comedy career took a dramatic turn at the Edinburgh Fringe: on the opening night of her debut hour, she was sacked and lost her company car. It was a painfully funny —and very Scottish — reminder of the true cost of the Fringe and chasing a dream. Insteadof quitting, she is doubling down to make a career of it. Amanda has gigged consistently for five years, working her way up to a successful breakout Fringe hour, Carted, which returns for one night only on 22nd August.( at the Gilded Balloon ).

She has performed regularly across the club circuit and invited to do tour support for big names and has appeared as a panellist on BBC Scotland’s comedy panel show Breaking the News.

This year following the eventful first day of her debut fringe hour, she brings a brand‑new Fringe show, Death of a Saleswoman ( 5th- 16th at the Gilded Balloon ) Downstairs at Maxs offers Amanda another string to her bow as the resident compere and she is buzzing to get started with this new business venture.

A night that brings top‑tier comedy to the heart of Glasgow — and crucially, keeps it affordable for everyday people

Quote from Amanda Hursy

“I picked up a mic to prove my boss wrong, got sacked at the Fringe, and somehow that became the start of my career. Launching this night at Max’s is my way of giving Glasgow top‑tier comedy that’s actually affordable. If you want something done, sometimes you just have to do it yourself. ”

The upcoming show on Friday 3rd July at 7:30 PM features a standout lineup including am touring TV act who has sold out arenas (unadvertised due to contractual restrictions), rising talent Dean T Beirne, and Viv Gee, widely regarded as Scottish comedy royalty. It’s a mix of heavyweight experience and sharp new voices — exactly the kind of balance Glasgow audiences crave.

Tickets are £10, offering an accessible night of top‑tier stand‑up in one of Glasgow’s most atmospheric basement venues.

This Friday‑night show will run every first Friday of the month, championing independent,

women‑led creative work in the heart of the city.

Tickets available via Eventbrite.

Event Details

Venue: Glasgow Comedy Club, Doonstairs at Max’s Bar, 73 Queen St, Glasgow

Date & Time: Friday 3rd July — 7:30 PM

Tickets: £10

Resident Compere & Producer: Amanda Hursy

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