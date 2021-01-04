Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021

Relive a special Halloween episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," with highlights including a dog who is scared of a giant inflatable cat on the neighbor's lawn, a grandma pranked when her grandbaby is replaced with a zombie doll and animals in funny costumes. (TV-PG) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/25/20)

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Videos" is the longest-running prime-time entertainment show in the history of ABC. Each week, the AFV team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America's real-life funny moments captured on video.

"AFV" offers a weekly $10,000 first-place prize to the funniest or most unique video as voted upon by the in-studio audience. Those prize winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. In its 31 seasons to date, "AFV" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated nearly 2 million video clips from home viewers.