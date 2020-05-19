Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, May 22, 2020

Raven Abaroa, a man who was charged and convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Janet Abaroa, in their North Carolina home, was set free from prison after serving less than eight years behind bars.

A two-hour "20/20" dives into the details surrounding Janet's 2005 death; Raven's trial, hung jury and plea deal; the reactions of Janet's family and friends; and the impact that the original 2009 ABC News report had on the case.

The special also features ABC News anchor John Quiñones' interview with Vanessa Pond - Raven's ex-wife from his second marriage - from the ABC News archives, during which she says that Raven became physically violent during their marriage and she was lucky to get away from him. Raven denies physically abusing Vanessa. "20/20" airs Friday, May 22 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 3/29/19)

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.