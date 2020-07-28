Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
The Episode Airs From 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT
A new episode of "What Would You Do?" will feature thought-provoking scenarios on racial bias, aging out of the foster care system, sobriety and more. "What Would You Do?" airs Tuesday, July 28 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. "What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.
Tuesday, July 28, scenarios include the following:
When a young woman applies for a job at a café, the manager points out that she didn't fill out a home address on her application. She explains that she isn't sure where she'll be living as she is soon due to age out of foster care. The teenager emphasizes that she is responsible, but the manager tells her she can't take any chances and needs to hire someone that is reliable. How will people nearby react?
A woman is out on a date with an Asian man. The date seems to be going well, but then the woman stereotypes her date as smart, asking him, "Can you just imagine if we had children? They would be so attractive and smart!" How will those who overhear the conversation respond? Will bystanders' reactions change if a Black actor plays the woman's date and she stereotypes him as athletic?
At a bar, a wife pressures her husband to have a drink with her. The husband shares that he's decided to try a period of sobriety after becoming concerned he has issues with alcohol. His wife accuses him of not being any fun. Will others say something when they overhear the conversation? Actor Ben Curtis, famous for having been "The Dell Dude" and a veteran "What Would You Do?" actor, plays the part of the husband and shares his own story of sobriety.
A bride-to-be asks one of her bridesmaids to meet her for lunch. However, their conversation sours when the woman tells her bridesmaid she's been kicked out of the wedding. The bride argues that her friend is not fulfilling her duties as a bridesmaid, so she would like her to step down and hand in her dress. Will people nearby side with the bride or bridesmaid?
A mother and her 12-year-old son are setting up for the child's birthday party at a restaurant. After time passes, the mother realizes that none of her son's classmates are showing up to the party. The mother explains to the waitress about all the classmates she invited and the invitations she sent out. Will fellow diners say or do anything?
Ethan Nelson is executive producer, David Sloan is senior executive producer and Michaela Dowd is director of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.
