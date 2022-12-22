Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WHEEL on NBC - Thursday, December 29, 2022
12/29/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday)
With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants lean on celebrity experts Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken.
Coming off an unprecedented run in the UK, an all-new US version of 'The Wheel' has landed a 10-episode series order on NBC. The series showcases a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money. Created and hosted by renowned British comedian Michael McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be THE LAST ONE standing. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories FROM candy and comedians to poker and politics. The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel.
The game provides three contestants an opportunity to battle it out through general knowledge questions where the objective is to keep your spot at the center of the wheel. The contestants themselves are randomly picked FROM a smaller wheel underneath centerstage. Right answers keep you there, wrong answers throw you out. Only the contestant at the center of THE WHEEL at the end of the game has a chance to take home a life-changing sum of money, so they must do their best to stay there. The contestants are not on their own. There are seven celebrity experts on the wheel, ready to help answer the questions. With a mixture of real people, larger-than life celebrity experts and a massive rotating wheel under the host's command... the fun and challenges are unlimited.
"The Wheel" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Apploff Entertainment and the original British creative team, Hungry McBear. The series was created by Michael McIntyre and Dan Baldwin, who executive produce alongside Jeff Apploff, Noah Bonnett, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen.
