Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WHEEL on NBC - Thursday, December 29, 2022

12/29/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday)

Dec. 22, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WHEEL on NBC - Thursday, December 29, 2022 With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants lean on celebrity experts Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken.

Coming off an unprecedented run in the UK, an all-new US version of 'The Wheel' has landed a 10-episode series order on NBC. The series showcases a colossal spinning wheel of celebrity guests who help everyday contestants win life-changing money. Created and hosted by renowned British comedian Michael McIntyre, each hourlong episode follows six celebrity guests spinning, advising and supporting charismatic contestants as they endeavor to be THE LAST ONE standing. As the contestants vie for the chance to win over $100,000, the celebrities lend their expertise in a variety of hilarious and outrageous categories FROM candy and comedians to poker and politics. The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel.

The game provides three contestants an opportunity to battle it out through general knowledge questions where the objective is to keep your spot at the center of the wheel. The contestants themselves are randomly picked FROM a smaller wheel underneath centerstage. Right answers keep you there, wrong answers throw you out. Only the contestant at the center of THE WHEEL at the end of the game has a chance to take home a life-changing sum of money, so they must do their best to stay there. The contestants are not on their own. There are seven celebrity experts on the wheel, ready to help answer the questions. With a mixture of real people, larger-than life celebrity experts and a massive rotating wheel under the host's command... the fun and challenges are unlimited.

"The Wheel" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Apploff Entertainment and the original British creative team, Hungry McBear. The series was created by Michael McIntyre and Dan Baldwin, who executive produce alongside Jeff Apploff, Noah Bonnett, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 26, 2022 Photo
Scoop: 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 26, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 26, 2022! Athena investigates when the same house is hit with two home invasion 9-1-1 calls within hours of each other; The 118 race to the rescue when a D-I-Y home renovation traps a man in an attic. Watch a video preview of the episode now!
Scoop: 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 26, 2022 Photo
Scoop: 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 26, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 26, 2022! The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree. Chimney is in for a WILD ride when he tends to a drunk driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house. Watch a video preview of the episode now!
Scoop: FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, December 25, 2022 Photo
Scoop: FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, December 25, 2022
Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, December 25, 2022! When Mayor West’s nativity scene is ruined, Brian is seen as the prime suspect in the “Christmas Crime” holiday-themed episode of FAMILY GUY. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022

Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! In the new episode, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama’s moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! The church is the only place with power, and when everyone must band together to stay cool, WILD antics and chaos erupt in the “Blackout” episode. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
December 15, 2022

Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 22, 2022! Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It’s a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for. Watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, December 20, 2022
December 15, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, December 20, 2022! When a gunshot victim comes into the ER, his injuries prove to be so catastrophic throughout his body that multiple doctors need to jump on the case. Watch a video preview from the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, December 19, 2022
December 15, 2022

Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, December 19, 2022! While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend FROM 45 years ago in the “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
share