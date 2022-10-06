Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – THE ROOKIE: FEDS: “Star Crossed” (103)
Garza's unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a FORBIDDEN relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Meanwhile, Simone's love life is heating up; Laura comes face-to-face with her past, and Carter tries to reconnect with his wife. (TV-14, LV)
From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.
The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.
Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
