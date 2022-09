Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE RESIDENT, airing on FOX on Tuesday, September 20, 2022! When Padma’s pregnancy takes a dangerous turn, THE DOCTORS come together to find a solution and turn to Ian to perform a miracle. Meanwhile, Conrad makes a decision regarding his love life and Devon leads his own clinical trials. Watch a preview of the new season now!

September 15, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE CLEANING LADY, airing on FOX on Monday, September 19, 2022! Season Two picks up with Thony trying to find her son, Luca, after he was kidnapped by his father. With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller to track him down before they leave the country. Watch a preview of the new season now!