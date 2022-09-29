Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 5, 2022
8:00-8:30 p.m. – THE CONNERS: “Driving, Dating and Deceit” (502)
Mark is anxious to get his driver's license when a job opportunity presents itself across town. Darlene attempts to teach him to drive, but her frantic energy sends him running to Ben for help. Meanwhile, Harris meets a new guy online, whom Becky recognizes FROM her past.
The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky - grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
