Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, November 19, 2019

"Slappy Holidays" - Chaos ensues when Dan finally gets the entire family together for Thanksgiving dinner. Mixed feelings about the Lunch Box continue to build tension in the house, and Harris makes an unexpected move on "The Conners," TUESDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Guest starring is Eliza Bennett as Odessa.

"Slappy Holidays" was written by Emily Wilson and directed by Gail Mancuso.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.