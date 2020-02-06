Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 10, 2020

"2407" - The pressure mounts as hometown dates loom, but first Peter and the remaining six women travel to beautiful Lima. After a supportive conversation with his mom, Peter is inspired to pay the women a surprise visit for a serious chat. How will they respond to his wake-up call to focus on their feelings? Madison and Peter come to a make-or-break moment in their relationship after a magical day together. Peter and Natasha spend a whirlwind day shopping, eating and having fun, but will the chemistry be there? Kelsey has a family secret she dares to share with the charming pilot, but will she get a rose and a hometown date? The dreaded three-on-one date pits one confident woman against two panic-stricken bachelorettes. The tough decisions are just beginning for Peter, as four women prepare to take him home to meet their families on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

After a wonderful day together exploring the fishing village of Pucusana, the smitten Madison decides to reveal some crucial information to Peter, but will her revelation change his feelings about her? THE BACHELOR and Natasha visit the Plaza de Armas, the birthplace of Lima and the city's cultural center, for a delightful day of fun. She is falling for the handsome pilot, but will he return her affections?

Kelsey goes on a wild ride with Peter on ATVs in the Peruvian mountains. She anxiously discloses a closely held secret that she feels is important for him to know before the possibility of a hometown date. Will it make a difference in his decision?

Kelley, Hannah Ann and Victoria F. face off in the feared three-on-one date. Peter escorts them to a 250-year-old hacienda with a beautiful chapel, fit for a wedding. How many roses are left and which lucky women will welcome him to their hometowns to meet their families?

A difficult week ends with Peter confidently toasting his four final ladies. It will only get more difficult from here on in.

The six remaining women are the following:Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TNKelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, ILKelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, IowaMadison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, ALNatasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NYVictoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.