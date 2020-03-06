Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, March 11, 2020
"The Buddy System on Steroids" - Tribes drop their buffs and switch things up in the game. Also, tension on one tribe opens up an opportunity for new alliances, on SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, March 11 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT).
The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:
Adam Klein (28)
Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)
Ben Driebergen (36)
Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)
Denise Stapley (48)
Winner of "Philippines" (2012)
Jeremy Collins (41)
Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)
Winner of "One World" (2012)
Michele Fitzgerald (29)
Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)
Nick Wilson (28)
Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)
Parvati Shallow (36)
Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)
Rob Mariano (43)
Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)
Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)
Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)
Sarah Lacina (34)
Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)
Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)
Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)
Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)
Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)
Wendell Holland (35)
Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)
Yul Kwon (44)
Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)
Edge of Extinction:
Natalie Anderson (33)
Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)
Amber Mariano (40)
Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)
Danni Boatwright (43)
Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)
Ethan Zohn (45)
Winner of "Africa" (2001)
Tyson Apostol (39)
Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.
The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary. For more information on the previous seasons of SURVIVOR, please log on to www.cbs.com/survivor
