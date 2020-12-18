Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Tuesday, December 22, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
Host Leslie Jones is back with lots of laughs and unbeatable energy in a brand-new episode of "Supermarket Sweep" airing on a special night and time on ABC. Host Leslie Jones is joined by the following contestants (and their hometowns). Jamika Carter (Hampton, Va.) and Khadijah Nimrod (Brooklyn, N.Y.) Riley Brown (Granite Bay, Calif.) and Zoe Feist (Sutter Creek, Calif.) Charles Turner (Atlanta, Ga.) and Neha Turner (Toronto, Canada) Merlin White (New Orleans, La.) and Mekeeda Finlayson (Milwaukee, Wis.) Nader "Nadi" Filsoof (Atlanta, Ga.) and Justin Singerman (Saugus, Calif.) Kat Morrow (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Jackie Labovitch (Agoura Hills, Calif.) In addition, the episode's Employee of the Week is Loren Houston Racine. ABC is bringing back the classic TV game show "Supermarket Sweep," hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones. The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The original format aired on ABC from 1965-1967 and went on to become a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK. "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.
