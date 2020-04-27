Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 14, 2020
"Louder Than A Bomb" - Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother's death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain, on the season finale of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, MAY 14 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.
Guest starring is Laura Ceron as Andy's Aunt Sandra, Patricia De Leon as Andy's Mom Elena, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Emilia Shepherd, Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman and Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca.
"Louder Than A Bomb" was written by Emmylou Diaz and directed by Paris Barclay.
The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.
