Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020
"Principal for a Day" - Coach Mellor deals with jealousy issues after learning Julie is friends with a handsome doctor. Meanwhile, Glascott appoints CB to be substitute principal after his surgery, but needs Lainey to solve a problem with the mean girls of William Penn that he can't, on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Valerie Azlynn as Julie, Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, James Lesure as Leslie, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Marisa Davila as Gina Rivera, Haley Tju as Marni and Sofie Landsman as Jessica.
"Principal for a Day" was written by Matthew Edsall and directed by Lea Thompson.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz are executive producers.
