Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, May 20, 2021
Rebel and Lana track down a former sales rep who could be the secret weapon in their case against Stonemore Medical. Meanwhile, Sean reveals his truth to Ziggy; Nate and Misha grow closer; and Cruz has doubts about Angela's intentions. (TV-14, D)
Guest starring is Mo McRae as Amir, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Sharon Lawrence as Angela, Irene Choi as Kate Foster, Larry Sullivan as Connor Foster, Declan Whaley as Asher Foster.
Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When REBEL applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
