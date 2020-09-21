Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MATCH GAME on ABC - Thursday, October 8, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m.
"Joel McHale, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, Ana Gasteyer, Rob Huebel, Nikki Glaser" - DON'T miss the opportunity to BLANK with Alec Baldwin and six hilarious celebrities on a brand-new episode of "Match Game" airing THURSDAY, OCT. 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Celebrity panelists for Oct. 8 include the following:
Joel McHale (host of ABC's "Card Sharks"; podcast "The Darkest Timeline")
Amanda Seales (comedian; creator, "Smart Funny & Black")
Ron Funches (host of podcast "Gettin' Better with Ron Funches")
Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live"; "Wine Country")
Rob Huebel ("Medical Police"; "I Know This Much Is True")
Nikki Glaser ("Nikki Glaser: Bangin'")
Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Adrienne Allen Alexander (hometown: Marietta, Georgia), Randy Stull (hometown: Frederick, Maryland), Rigo Polanco (hometown: Chandler, Arizona) and Shelly Purves (hometown: Clio, Michigan).
"Match Game" is executive produced by Scott St. John, Alec Baldwin, Mallory Schwartz and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin.
