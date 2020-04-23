Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LISTEN TO YOUR HEART on ABC - Monday, April 27, 2020
Grab your chilled rosé and get ready to party all Monday night long as we celebrate the tantalizing union of romance and music ahead of an all-new episode of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart." The hottest DJ in the nation, D-Nice, kicks off Bachelor Monday with special guest Chris Harrison during "The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever" on MONDAY, APRIL 27 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT/4:00-5:00 p.m. PDT), on @dnice's Instagram, spinning the best love song mashups and the most popular music to get audiences happy hour-ready for the evening ahead.
Keeping the party going is a new episode of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," filled with tears, roses and musical performances judged by the all-star panel of Bachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Kesha, and Jason Mraz, airing MONDAY, APRIL 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)
"Music has and always will be a big part of my life," shared DJ D-Nice. "There's nothing like playing music, feeling it and watching how it connects people around the world. 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' inspired Monday's Club Quarantine for all those in Bachelor Nation and everyone who believes in love, hope and the power of music to uplift spirits and to unite the nation. Everyone is invited!"
During the East Coast broadcast, Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) will be live-tweeting with Entertainment Weekly's handle (@EW) throughout the telecast.
When it's time for the West Coast airing of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (8:00-10:00 p.m. PDT), join Bachelor Nation alumni, JoJo and Jordan, as they react to the couples' musical and romantic onstage chemistry, live-tweeting with E! News (@ENews).
Here's your party lineup for Monday, April 27:
7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT - "The Most Dramatic Club Quarantine Ever," Hosted by DJ D-Nice
Live DJ set from DJ D-Nice's Instagram handle @dnice, with special guest Chris Harrison
8:00 p.m. EDT/5:00 p.m. PDT
Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) live-tweets on Entertainment Weekly's handle (@EW).
1:00 a.m. EDT/10:00 p.m. PDT
Bachelor Nation's JoJo and Jordan will live-tweet with West Coast viewers with E! News (@ENews).
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are the executive producers.
