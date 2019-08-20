Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I SHIP IT on THE CW - Monday, September 2, 2019
CAN'T ESCAPE FROM LOVE - Sasha (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Winnie (guest star Jazz Raycole), Tim (Riley Neldam), and the cast of Superstition venture to an escape room where Winnie finds herself starstruck by the cast of "Superstition," but soon realizes that some people are more appealing on camera. When a "Superstition" story document is leaked online, showrunner Marina (guest star Gita Reddy) takes this as an opportunity to rewrite episodes, which leads Ella (Helen Highfield) to stay at work and miss the escape room. While running an errand for Marina, Ella and Luke get locked in a warehouse, and are forced to learn more about each other (#103). Original airdate 9/2/2019.
Ella is a fangirl and aspiring writer. While working at a boutique shipping agency, Ella writes fanfiction for her favorite TV show, "Superstition," and dreams of one day making her fantasies a reality. She works with her boyfriend, the charming yet albeit-vanilla Tim, and lives next door to him with her best friend Winnie, who shares Ella's "Superstition" obsession. Ella's life may not be exciting, but it's comfortable.
One fateful day, Ella's actress friend Sasha places a flower delivery order to the showrunner of "Superstition" and Ella seizes the opportunity to not only make the delivery but to visit the set of her favorite show. Ella throws caution to the wind and quits her job to become a writer's assistant on "Superstition," and her fangirl fantasies begin to collide with reality in unexpected ways, in both her creative life and love life.
The musical comedy I SHIP IT was created by Yulin Kuang and produced by New Form ("Final Space," "Mr. Student Body President"). It stars Helen Highfield as Ella, Riley Neldam as Tim and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Sasha. Executive produced by Kathleen Grace, Melissa Schneider and Yulin Kuang, I SHIP IT is based on the 2014 digital short of the same name.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I SHIP IT on THE CW - Monday, September 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 8/20-8/27
Ella is a fangirl and aspiring writer. While working at a boutique shipping agency, Ella writes fanfiction for her favorite TV show, "Superstition," and dreams of one day making her fantasies a reality. She works with her boyfriend, the charming yet albeit-vanilla Tim, and lives next door to him with her best friend Winnie, who shares Ella's "Superstition" obsession. Ella's life may not be exciting, but it's comfortable.
One fateful day, Ella's actress friend Sasha places a flower delivery order to the showrunner of "Superstition" and Ella seizes the opportunity to not only make the delivery but to visit the set of her favorite show. Ella throws caution to the wind and quits her job to become a writer's assistant on "Superstition," and her fangirl fantasies begin to collide with reality in unexpected ways, in both her creative life and love life.
The musical comedy I SHIP IT was created by Yulin Kuang and produced by New Form ("Final Space," "Mr. Student Body President"). It stars Helen Highfield as Ella, Riley Neldam as Tim and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Sasha. Executive produced by Kathleen Grace, Melissa Schneider and Yulin Kuang, I SHIP IT is based on the 2014 digital short of the same name.