A STRANGE LOOP & More Lead Los Angeles's Summer 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for Summer 2024.

A Strange Loop

Ahmanson Theatre - June 05, 2024 through June 30, 2024

The ground-breaking and critically acclaimed winner of every ‘Best Musical’ award on Broadway, and the Pulitzer Prize, bursts onto the stage for a limited engagement, direct from Broadway. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher, a young, gay, Black writer who hates his day job, writes a musical about a young, gay, Black writer who’s writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer...a strange loop. Usher grapples with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes, all brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-talking ensemble. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, Michael R. Jackson’s blisteringly funny, “audacious and uproarious” (The Guardian) show is a heartfelt and thought-provoking masterwork that uses humor and honesty to explore themes around race and sexuality.

For tickets: click here.

Jersey Boys

La Mirada Theatre - April 19, 2024 through May 12, 2024

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and fast-paced storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

For tickets: click here.

Girl From the North Country

Pantages Theatre - May 14, 2024 through June 02, 2024

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone." It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this "profoundly beautiful" production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

For tickets: click here.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Pantages Theatre - June 11, 2024 through June 30, 2024

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now — one that proves we’re better together.

For tickets: click here.

PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL

South Coast Repertory - April 05, 2024 through May 04, 2024

Be among the first to see the new musical where one kiss from a mysterious stranger changes Rita and Peter’s lives forever. “For better or worse” takes on new meaning in this sweeping love story set to a breathtaking score featuring a stellar cast from Broadway and across the country.

For tickets: click here.

Stalin's Master Class

Odyssey Theatre - April 06, 2024 through May 26, 2024

In this wildly comic, music-filled drama, “Father of the People” Joseph Stalin and Soviet cultural minister Andrei Zhdanov summon composers Sergei Prokofiev and Dmitri Shostakovich to the Kremlin for a vodka-fueled “music lesson.” Can artistic expression be forced to conform to political ideology? April 6–May 26; Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025; $20-$40; Pay-What-You-Can and enjoy complimentary wine and snacks after the show every Friday; (310) 477-2055.

For tickets: click here.

ALEICHEM SHOLOM! The Wit and Wisdom of Sholom Aleichem – a musical for our times!

Santa Monica Playhouse - April 06, 2024 through May 19, 2024

This joyous and poignant musical follows the life of the beloved Yiddish story-teller as he spins tales of his loves and losses, his fame and failures, his travels, travails and the tremendous optimism that kept him going against all odds. Based on his letters and tales, the controversy surrounding his stories and plays, and his passionate quest to honor the universality of the human spirit and celebrate our common humanity, he reminds us always that we have more in common than in conflict.

For tickets: click here.

The Ballad of Johnny and June

La Jolla Playhouse - May 28, 2024 through July 07, 2024

Country music royalty Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain to this day one of the most famous couples of the 20th Century. Created with the support of the family and told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical covers it all: their childhoods, their 1956 meeting at the Grand Ole Opry, the storied on-stage proposal in 1968, and the soaring highs and whiplash lows of fame, life on the road, addiction, arrests, controversies, marriage, family and devotion.

For tickets: click here.

What The Constitution Means To Me

International City Theatre - May 02, 2024 through May 19, 2024

International City Theatre presents the Obie and New York Drama Critics Circle award-winning play by Heidi Schreck that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. International City Theatre at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center’s Beverly O'Neill Theater, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802; (562) 436-4610; InternationalCityTheatre.org.



For tickets: click here.

Cinderella

Theatre West - February 17, 2024 through June 01, 2024

Storybook Theatre’s joyful Cinderella is a funny version specifically created to appeal to young children and the whole family. Complete with a loopy Fairy Godmother and puppets as the stepsisters, kids get the chance to dance with the Prince, try on the glass slipper, and join in the fun.

For tickets: click here.

