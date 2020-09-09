Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, September 17, 2020
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
In the second and even more unhinged special episode of "Holey Moley," America's favorite commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore return to the clubhouse to share hijinks and behind-the-scenes stories about the iconic HOLEY MOLEY course. This week, viewers will be caught up on season one winners in a special "where are they now?" segment. Plus, learn about the physics behind some of the best "Holey Moley" wipeouts and find out who is really dressed up in the porta potties on Hole Number Two. Later, Jeannie Mai's competitive side is revealed, and Rob and Joe recap all of the VIP's who have stopped by the course over the last two seasons. Finally, the moment everyone has been waiting for arrives as Rob and Joe rank every obstacle on the "Holey Moley" course as they count down to America's favorite hole. "Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Unhinged, Part Deux" airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.
Eureka Productions is among the world's fastest-growing production companies, focused on delivering unscripted entertainment hits across all platforms. Founded by Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin in 2016, Eureka Productions has launched 26 series in the United States, Canada and Australia. The company produces breakout hits like HOLEY MOLEY (ABC), Dating Around (Netflix), CRIKEY! IT'S THE IRWINS (Animal Planet), DEADLY CULTS (Oxygen), Pick, Flip & Drive (Facebook) and The Launch (CTV). This builds on its success in Australia with its programs including HOLEY MOLEY (Seven), THE AMAZING RACE (TEN), The Real Dirty Dancing (Seven), The Chefs Line (SBS), The Singe Wives (Seven); and DRUNK HISTORY (TEN). For more information, go to eurekagroup.tv.
Unanimous Media develops and produces premium television, film and digital content with an emphasis on family, faith and sports themes. Founded by NBA superstar Stephen Curry and business partners Jeron Smith (CEO) and Erick Peyton (CCO), Unanimous strives to encourage, empower and uplift audiences through a variety of diverse narratives. Using storytelling as a powerful tool, Unanimous further expands Curry's vision to inspire people around the world.
