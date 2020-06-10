Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, June 18, 2020

"Where THE HERD At?" - The "Holey Moley" competition opens up on returning favorite Slip N' Putt where, despite one competitor's posse of celebrity friends including Josh Duhamel cheering him on, a tiebreaker putt-off determines which contestant will advance to the next round. Later, mini-golf meets baseball on The Distractor; and one competitor makes an impressive landing on Polcano against his opponent dubbed "Mister Mini Golf." A last-minute twist sends one surprise contestant into the final round on Double Dutch Courage when "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, JUNE 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Mary - Glendale, AZTanner - Snyder, TexasJim - Patterson, CAClay - Irving, TexasGerritt - Thousand Oaks, CAAmanda - Phoenix, AZKarl - West Bend, WICourtney - La Jolla, CA

"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.