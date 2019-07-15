Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Wednesday, August 7, 2019





Aug. 7 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT) - Episode #2021 - "Dreams and Nightmares"As the gang's sophomore year ends, bottled up emotions start to unravel, causing rifts in friendships, relationships, and some interesting reconciliations.A contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.Yara is joined by "black-ish"'s Deon Cole (Charlie) who portrays Charlie, Dre's eccentric and unpredictable co-worker at Stevens & Lido. Zoey runs into Charlie during college orientation where she learns that he moonlights as an adjunct marketing professor.Arlook will portray Miriam, a freshman know-it-all at Southern California University with a no-holds-barred attitude. Parnell will portray the dean of Southern California University, and Jackson will portray a socially conscious sophomore at Southern California University.