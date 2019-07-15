Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Aug. 7 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EDT) - Episode #2021 - "Dreams and Nightmares"
As the gang's sophomore year ends, bottled up emotions start to unravel, causing rifts in friendships, relationships, and some interesting reconciliations.
A contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.
Yara is joined by "black-ish"'s Deon Cole (Charlie) who portrays Charlie, Dre's eccentric and unpredictable co-worker at Stevens & Lido. Zoey runs into Charlie during college orientation where she learns that he moonlights as an adjunct marketing professor.
Arlook will portray Miriam, a freshman know-it-all at Southern California University with a no-holds-barred attitude. Parnell will portray the dean of Southern California University, and Jackson will portray a socially conscious sophomore at Southern California University.
