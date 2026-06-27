Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Turns Chaos Into Comedy

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The Arts Club Theatre Company’s 2025-2026 season comes to a close with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, now playing at the Granville Island Stage through August 16. Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre, the international comedy transforms one disastrous opening night into an evening of nonstop laughs.

The story follows Cornley Drama Society as they attempt to stage a classic 1920s murder mystery, The Murder at Haversham Manor. From forgotten lines and missed cues to collapsing sets and malfunctioning props, almost nothing goes according to plan. Despite everything, the determined cast continues on, creating a production where every mishap only makes the performance more entertaining.

Originally premiering in London in 2012, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG has grown into one of the most successful stage comedies of the past decade. After earning the 2015 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the production expanded to multiple UK tours, a Broadway run, and countless productions around the world. Lewis, Sayer, and Shields later reunited for Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Lewis, Sayer, and Shields later reunited for Peter Pan Goes Wrong, another comedy centered around a theatre production where everything that can go wrong does.

Zander Eke, Genevieve Fleming, and Andrew McNee in The Play That Goes Wrong, 2026. Photography by Moonrider Productions.

Even before the play officially begins, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG starts drawing the audience into its world. Stage crew members casually move pieces of the set, troubleshoot technical issues, and even ask audience members if they've seen a missing dog. It’s subtle enough that some people may not immediately realize the performance has already started.

From there, the comedy rarely lets up. Nearly every scene introduces another unexpected problem, whether it's a missed cue, a collapsing piece of the set, or an actor desperately trying to keep the production from completely falling apart. Rather than feeling repetitive, each mishap builds on the last, with smaller jokes often returning later in the performance in clever and satisfying ways. Not every joke relies on something big happening. Some of the funniest moments come from small reactions and quick exchanges, which makes the larger physical gags even more rewarding. Even if every joke doesn't have you doubled over with laughter, each one keeps the momentum moving and adds something meaningful to the story unfolding onstage.

Kelli Ogmundson in The Play That Goes Wrong, 2026. Photography by Moonrider Productions.

The cast fully embraces the chaos, committing to every mishap without ever letting the illusion slip. Kelli Ogmundson delivered my favourite performance of the evening as Annie, the company’s stage manager. Her comedic timing was impeccable, and I found myself looking forward to every scene she appeared in, eager to see what disaster she would find herself navigating next. Much of that success came from her chemistry with Genevieve Fleming as Sandra, whose over-the-top performance helped create some of the show’s biggest laughs despite spending a significant portion of the production offstage.

Praneet Akilla gives a strong performance as Chris, bringing great Stage Presence and clear delivery throughout the show. His reactions during one particularly memorable sequence involving the set were among the night's funniest moments, demonstrating just how committed he was to the production's physical comedy. Scott Bellis also stands out as Dennis, showing that some of the biggest laughs come from subtle reactions rather than grand gestures. Meanwhile, Argel Monte de Ramos quickly became both a crowd favourite and one of my personal favourites as Trevor. Every appearance was memorable, leaving me wishing the character had more opportunities to take the stage.

Zander Eke, Ben Elliott, Scott Bellis, Genevieve Fleming, and Andrew McNee in The Play That Goes Wrong, 2026. Photography by Moonrider Productions.

What truly separates THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG from many other comedies is the set itself. Director Josh Epstein describes it as 'both the star of the show and the antagonist,' and it's hard to argue with that assessment. Ryan Cormack's set is far more than a backdrop. From the opening moments, it becomes an active participant in the comedy, creating obstacle after obstacle for the cast. Every moving piece, collapsing wall, and perfectly timed malfunction requires remarkable precision, making everything happening behind the scenes just as impressive as what the audience sees on stage. Together, they create a performance where every apparent mistake has clearly been rehearsed down to the smallest detail.

By the end of the performance, I found myself thinking less about the murder mystery itself and more about the coordination required to make everything appear so out of control. Between the physical comedy, fight choreography, and constant movement across the stage, it's remarkable that the cast recreates this level of precision night after night. One thing I appreciated was how jokes introduced early in the show continued to resurface throughout the performance. By the end, it was satisfying to see so many of the earlier jokes come full circle.

Argel Monte de Ramos in The Play That Goes Wrong, 2026. Photography by Moonrider Productions.

Beyond the laughs, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a reminder that not everything goes according to plan. Between the collapsing set, forgotten lines, and endless mishaps, the cast never stops trying to finish the show. By the end, I couldn't help but think that sometimes it's good not to take life too seriously. Whether you're there to solve the murder mystery or simply enjoy the chaos unfolding on stage, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is an evening well spent.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company will play at the Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island until August 16, 2026. The show is 2 hours and 15 minutes including a 20 minute intermission and contains smoke and fire. For more information about THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and to purchase tickets visit the link below.

Top Photo: Praneet Akilla, Kelli Ogmundson, Scott Bellis, and Andrew McNee in The Play That Goes Wrong, 2026. Photography by Moonrider Productions.

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