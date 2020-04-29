Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, May 5, 2020
"Getaway" - When a father and son bank robbing duo escape from a prison transport van on their way to trial and pick up where they left off, the team must hunt them down before they steal enough money to escape the country.
Also, Jess draws on his own personal history to profile the duo's father-son dynamic, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
