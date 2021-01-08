Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Sunday, January 17, 2021
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Shekinah Williams (hometown: Cerritos, California), and Ahmanise Morgan (hometown: Los Angeles, California), in addition to Cassie Wada (hometown: Federal Way, Washington) and Divij Vaswani (hometown: Fullerton, California). (TV-PG, L) Joel McHale returns as host for the second season of "Card Sharks," a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card! The road to GLORY and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player MAKING IT to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all. Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Sunday, January 17, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE HUSTLER on ABC - Thursday, January 14, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Week of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on ABC - January 11 - 15 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, January 9, 2021