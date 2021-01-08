Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Sunday, January 17, 2021

Host Joel McHale is joined by contestants Shekinah Williams (hometown: Cerritos, California), and Ahmanise Morgan (hometown: Los Angeles, California), in addition to Cassie Wada (hometown: Federal Way, Washington) and Divij Vaswani (hometown: Fullerton, California). (TV-PG, L)

Joel McHale returns as host for the second season of "Card Sharks," a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card! The road to GLORY and riches begins with two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player MAKING IT to the life-changing money card round. In the money card round, the winning player has to make gut-wrenching decisions and risk it all to win it all.

Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue wagering for a chance to take home a major cash prize.