Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, October 8, 2019
"Omaha" - The ladies head to Omaha for their annual gyno exams, but the trip quickly goes off the rails: Jealous of Beau's new dating profile on FarmersOnly, Kay is determined to find a guy to hook up with, with Rio as her wing woman. Back home, Mike, Rudy and Beau bond when an accident leaves them stranded in a tree on ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, OCT. 8 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Michael Ian Black, who starred on "Wet Hot American Summer" with Lake Bell, guest stars as part of "Cast From the Past" week.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau and Lennon Parham as Kay.
Guest starring is Michael Ian Black as Cheff, TBD as Brandon, Nancy Lenehan as Deb, Lisa Linke as Clara, Ithamar Enriquez as Dr. Corchoran and Kat Purgal as Cheryl.
"Omaha" was written by Chelsea Devantez and directed by Claire Scanlon.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
