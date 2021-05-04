Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Rome tries to help Tyrell find a productive outlet for his frustrations about the racial issues in America while Regina is dealing with her mother's concerns regarding the future of Someday. Meanwhile, Katherine and Eddie struggle to navigate the waters of their relationship.Guest starring is Adam Swain as Tyrell and Karen Robinson as Florence.Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.