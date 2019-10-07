Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, October 24, 2019
"austin" - Delilah makes arrangements for a family photo shoot with longtime photographer Seymour (guest star Richard Kind), but Danny struggles to accept that this new family does not include his father. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina make big plans to celebrate Rome's parents' 50th wedding anniversary and are forced to take a closer look at their own marital woes; Eddie and Katherine look for a fresh start; and Gary feels disconnected from Maggie on a new episode of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Maggie (Allison Miller) delivers a beautifully delicate and touching rendition of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open The Door," available to stream/download on Oct. 18.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Jason Ritter as Eric, Richard Kind as Seymour, Lou Betty Jr. as Walter, L. Scott Caldwell as Renee and Melora Hardin as Patricia.
The episode "austin" was written by DJ Nash and Michelle Leibel, and directed by Eric Laneuville.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
