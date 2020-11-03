Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, November 6, 2020
The show airs at 9:01 p.m.
Where is Susan Powell? That's the question still haunting friends and family over a decade after the wife and mother vanished without a trace from her Utah home. An all-new "20/20" reports on the mysterious case, including Susan's secret will that may have been a clue to solving the mystery, and the stunning, tragic twist that no one saw coming involving her two sons, over two years after her disappearance. The two-hour program features new interviews with Chuck Cox, Susan's dad; Denise Cox, Susan's sister; Kiirsi Hellewell, Susan's best friend; Jennifer Graves, Susan's sister-in-law; JoVanna Owings, neighbor and the last person to see Susan before she disappeared; and Ellis Maxwell, the lead detective on the case. "20/20" also features details on the new civil trial and archival ABC interviews with her husband, Josh Powell, and his father, Steven Powell, following Susan's disappearance in which Steven makes alarming allegations about his relationship with Susan. "20/20" airs on Friday, Nov. 6 (9:01-11:00 p.m. ET), on ABC.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Colleen Halpin is senior producer and Joseph Diaz and Scott Engel are producers of this episode.
