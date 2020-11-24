Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, November 27, 2020

For over a year, ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff and team have been traveling the world to investigate the deadly Boeing 737 MAX-8 airplane, grounded last year following two tragic crashes that killed 346 passengers from around the world. On the heels of the 737 MAX's recent clearance to fly again next month, "20/20" reports this Friday night on the aircraft's controversial flight control software and how it mistakenly sent planes into deadly nosedives. "20/20" also investigates what Boeing knew about concerns with that flight control system and when they knew it. The two-hour program features Woodruff's in-depth interview with "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger about the crashes and the safety of the 737 MAX. Woodruff also sat down with THE FAMILY of Samya Stumo, a young health care analyst killed in the crash in Ethiopia who was the grandniece of Ralph Nader. In candid emotional interviews, her parents, Michael Stumo and Nadia Milleron, opened up to Woodruff about their devastating loss and their tireless fight on behalf of victims' families to hold Boeing accountable. The program also features an interview with a passenger who tells the harrowing story of his trip on the Lion Air plane that just one day later crashed into the sea and interviews with victims' families from all over the world. "20/20" airs on Friday, Nov. 27 (9:01-11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Terri Lichstein is senior producer and Joseph Rhee, Gerry Wagschal, Jinsol Jung, Jeff Schneider and Elle Luan are producers of this episode.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop