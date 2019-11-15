Scoop: Coming Up on SILICON VALLEY on HBO

Below are the upcoming episodes of SILICON VALLEY on HBO:



Season 6, episode 4: "Maximizing Alphaness"

Debut date: SUNDAY, NOV. 17 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Richard's (Thomas Middleditch) authority is threatened by his former Hooli manager; Monica (Amanda Crew) tries to prove her support of other women; Gavin (Matt Ross) sets his sights on the literary world.

Written by Daisy Gardner; directed by Liza Johnson.



Season 6, episode 5: "Tethics"

Debut date: SUNDAY, NOV. 24 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Richard (Thomas Middleditch) fumes at Gavin's (Matt Ross) new ethical stance; Dinesh's (Kumail Nanjiani) trip turns into a nightmare; Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) and Monica (Amanda Crew) work on their peer review scores.

Written by Lew Morton; directed by Pete Chatmon.



Season 6, episode 6: "RussFest"

Debut date: SUNDAY, DEC. 1 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

A major event puts PiperNet's capabilities to the test; Monica (Amanda Crew) confronts Jian-Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) over his use of Pied Piper's name.

Written by Carrie Kemper; directed by Matt Ross.



Season 6, episode 7: "Exit Event" (Series finale)

Debut date: SUNDAY, DEC. 8 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and the Pied Piper team look to pull off a spectacular feat on the day of a big launch.

Written and directed by Alec Berg.



Judge and Berg serve as executive producers, writers and directors. Executive produced by Clay Tarver, Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally and Jim Kleverweis; co-executive produced by Ron Weiner, Sarah Walker, and Daisy Gardner. Created by Mike Judge & John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky.





