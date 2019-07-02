Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of YEARS AND YEARS on HBO - 7/22 & 7/29

Coming up on the July 22 and 29 episodes of YEARS AND YEARS:



"Episode 5"

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A new Britain begins to take shape with Viv Rook (Emma Thompson) as prime minister. Edith (Jessica Hynes) tries to investigate mysterious stories about The Disappeared, while Rosie (Ruth Madeley) finds her estate fenced off by the privatized police. As the climate worsens, flooding creates British refugees, forcing Muriel (Anne Reid) to reveal problems of her own. Stephen (Rory Kinnear) and Celeste (T'Nia Miller) unite to support Bethany (Lydia West) when she's chosen for an upgrade at work and, desperate for money, Stephen takes a job with his old friend Woody (Kieran O'Brien), leading to the most extraordinary meeting of his life.

Written by Russell T Davies; directed by Simon Cellan Jones.



"Episode 6" (finale)

Debut date: MONDAY, JULY 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

As Viv Rook's (Emma Thompson) regime tightens its grip, the entire Lyons family fights back. Rosie (Ruth Madeley) stands up to the troops surrounding her home and takes radical action, with Lincoln's (Aaron Ansari) help. When Bethany (Lydia West) reveals THE SHOCKING TRUTH about her father, Edith (Jessica Hynes) and Celeste (T'Nia Miller) form a secret alliance. The mysterious Erstwhile Policy turns deadly, forcing Edith and her girlfriend, Fran (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), to embark on a reckless, dangerous mission, for Viktor's (Maxim Baldry) sake.

Written by Russell T Davies; directed by Simon Cellan Jones.





The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.





YEARS AND YEARS is created and written by Russell T Davies; executive producers, Nicola Shindler, Michaela Fereday, Lucy Richer, Simon Cellan Jones; producer, Karen Lewis; director, Simon Cellan Jones.





