Scoop: All New Monday Dateline NBC On A College Murder - Monday, June 24, 2019
Twenty-one-year-old Ohio State senior Reagan Tokes was just months away from graduation when she was shot and killed in a public park. Her parents' heartbreak soon turned to anger as they learned that Reagan's killer was wearing an ankle monitor during the attack. Andrea Canning reports.
"Dateline" continues a special run of 15 consecutive one-hour Monday night episodes this week, in addition to the Friday timeslot.
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the last two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms. This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
