Review: JOHN LLOYD YOUNG Wows with His Lush Tenor and Soaring Falsetto

The Blue Strawberry in Midtown St. Louis welcomed John Lloyd Young on Wednesday evening for the first of two Shows. Known for his Tony Award winning role as Frankie Valli in JERSEY BOYS, Young treated his audience to a dozen-and-a-half songs from what he called the golden era of music. He shared stories about the making of Jersey Boys, his rise to fame on Broadway, and his appointment to the Presidential Committee on Arts and Humanities by Barack Obama.

It was that appointment that took him on the first U.S. cultural mission the Republic of Cuba. On that journey to Cuba, Young was joined by Usher, Smokey Robinson, Dave Matthews, and other artists. Humbly he recalled the time when he was most nervous performing. During that mission, he was asked to sing “Ooh Baby Baby” with Smokey Robinson in the room. Then he delighted his already adoring audience with a rich rendition of the Smokey Robinson and The Miracles hit song.

He opened his set with a few songs, introduced his accompanist, and stepped off the stage to greet his audience. He passed through the room visiting nearly every table, singing, shaking hands, and accepting kisses on the cheek. Like an expert fisherman, he’d cast his line, set his hook, reeled his audience in, and created real intimacy. Young illustrated how to shrink a room and connect with his fans.

Highlights from his set included a soulful performance of the R & B classic “Show and Tell,” and a haunting introspective rendition of The Hollies song “The Air That I Breathe.” To say that Young’s voice is special is an understatement. His phrasing is impeccable. His vowels are open, pure, and rich. Young’s tenor is lush and resonant with pitch-perfect head and chest voice and a falsetto that soars. His vocal stylings are magnificent.

The set included music by Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, The Five Satins, and enough Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs to satisfy the most ardent JERSEY BOYS fans, including Valli’s biggest hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” He playfully invited the audience to sing along when he performed some of the Four Seasons’ earliest and most memorable hits. Young gave his audience exactly what they came to hear and so much more. He left them with a portrait of a humble, vulnerable, and grateful man who appreciates his success and enjoys sharing his talent.

John Lloyd Young performs again tonight, May 9, 2024, at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. Show time is 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Click the link below for more information or to purchase tickets.

